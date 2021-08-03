Demand for emergency rental assistance has been lower than expected. Yuma County received an allocation of $6.5 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was designed to help those left jobless or at risk of losing their homes by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, most impacted households have been able to keep up with their rent and utilities costs due to extra unemployment, stimulus checks and tax credits from the federal government.
And many of those who have asked for assistance have not needed the whole 15 months allowed in the program.
Consequently, the agency charged with implementing the program has not had enough approved applicants to pay for their costs.
In March Yuma County partnered with the Western Arizona Council of Governments to launch the program to help residents pay for past-due rent and utility bills and other housing expenses caused by the pandemic.
Renters can apply for up to $3,500 in rental and utility assistance per month for up to 15 months. Payments are issued directly to landlords and/or utility companies on the renter’s behalf.
But, with the demand for the program and the average amount of assistance not what was expected, the fees paid to WACOG have been “relatively small,” leaving the agency with a deficit. WACOG receives 8.5% of the assistance disbursed to approved applicants. The agency is now asking for an increase in the fee, noting that it could process hundreds of applications but only gets paid for the few that are approved.
The supervisors on Monday discussed the agreement with WACOG, which takes applications and determines eligibility. The applications are then sent to the county, which contacts the landlords, processes payments and issues checks to landlords and utility companies.
At the start of the program, the U.S. Treasury only allowed a total of 10% for administrative costs. “We realized it’s low, but we estimated they would be about 100 applications that would go through the process at least during the month,” said Nancy Ngai, the county’s community planning supervisor.
The county retained 1.5% to cover its costs associated with the program, including staffing, supplies, marketing and audit charges, which could be up to $20,000 per year.
Ngai still feels that the board made the right decision in retaining 1.5% of the administrative fee. Although the first phase of the program only allows a 10% maximum for administrative costs, the federal government is allowing up to 15% for the second phase. But the county can’t use funds from one phase to cover the other phase.
Chairman Tony Reyes questioned whether simply raising the percentage would solve the problem. “If you get a lot of applications and you keep the same percentage of approval, you’re still going to have the problem because you’ll still have to take all these applications and process them through,” he said.
As of June 30, Yuma County has approved 150 applicants who receive $816,000 in assistance. The county initially thought that assistance would average about $10,000 per household, but the average has been about $5,000.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines said that large rental agencies across the state sent him a list of concerns they had with how the program is being processed in Yuma compared with how it’s being handled through the Arizona Department of Economic Security, which is managing the program outside of the metropolitan areas.
“Originally I was a proponent for working through WACOG and keeping it local, however, there seems to be some disparity with the online application and the effectiveness, and they complained of not getting responses back when they send inquiries on behalf of the owners they represent,” Lines said.
“The percentage of people processing statewide is higher than we are in Yuma. We are one of the lowest rates, according to their numbers,” he added.
Based on those concerns, Lines submitted a list of questions to County Administrator Susan Thorpe and that the issue be tabled until she can answer those questions.
However, Reyes pointed out that DES doesn’t have local staff handling the rental assistance program. He noted that “people in San Luis and Somerton do not use the internet as much, they still like that physical contact.”
“Your characterization of the rural areas is correct,” said Brian Babiars, executive director of WACOG. “There’s a lot of necessity for hand holding. Quite frankly, the portals you’re talking about at DES, and the Department of Housing has a similar program, they’re not going to help you through this process. If you can get through it, that’s fine, and your percentages are good for those people who understand the program, but for the rest of them, they’re going to be left on the outside. And that’s where we come in.”
But, with the end of the eviction moratorium, “I think you will see a tremendous increase,” Babiars said. However, he added, because Yuma County doesn’t have the number of rental units that the metropolitan areas do, “we may not see the kind of reaction they’re going to get, but I think you’re going to see a reaction from this moratorium being pulled back.”
Yuma County still made the right decision in keeping the program locally, according to Gina Whittington, deputy director of WACOG. “If this money would have gone to DES to process and added to the total state pool, $6.5 million wouldn’t have been spent in Yuma County, it wouldn’t have assisted those residents in Yuma County.”
WACOG’s deficit is because it’s only reimbursed, not the approved applications, but the amount of money going towards the approved applications, Whittington noted. “We didn’t see $10,000 worth of back rent owed, we didn’t have the number of applicants coming through the door needing that.”
The same scenario is happening across rural America. “The demand has been low except in the highly metropolitan areas. That tells me one thing, that the amount of rental units available in rural areas is very lacking,” Ngai said.
Whittington agreed, noting that Maricopa and Pima counties aren’t having the same problem as they have a large stock of housing and large apartment complexes. “They have the numbers, they’re spending their money, they’re processing their applications. DES is not,” she noted, pointing out that DES is also experiencing a low number of applicants.
“They’re behind just like we are, just because the number of applicants aren’t there. And they created a huge system to access only through a portal their applications,” she added.
DES only has an electronic portal and a phone. “People in our area can’t navigate those systems. They don’t know how to download documents, they don’t know how to get on a portal,” she said.
WACOG created three different ways to access the rental assistance program: an online website; an email address so applicants can print off documents, complete them and email them to the agency; and drop-off and pick-up locations all around the county and in each of the municipalities.
“What we’ve seen is about 70% of people still apply (by) picking up and dropping off. They don’t go to our online option and they don’t go to our email,” Whittington said.
She also thinks the number of applications will go up with the end of the eviction moratorium. She doesn’t know if it will be enough to pull the agency out of the hole, but a “15% (fee) will definitely help us,” she said.
Ngai noted that the county is required to expend 65% of the funds by October. Originally, it was required to spend it all by March, but the federal government has since extended the deadline until September 2022.
“I don’t think we’ll be able to spend 65% of that by October or November or December. We’ll be surprised if we get to spend 50% of that amount over the next 12 months,” Reyes said.
The supervisors agreed to give staff time to answer questions and give them some options that are workable. The item was tabled at the next scheduled meeting.
TO APPLY FOR RENTAL ASSISTANCE
Renters can apply for up to $3,500 in rental and utility assistance per month for up to 15 months. Payments will be issued directly to landlords and/or utility companies on the renter’s behalf.
To be eligible, the following criteria must be met:
The renter has a risk of homelessness, housing instability or unsafe living conditions due to an eviction notice, utility shutoff notice, past-due rent or utility notice or “any other evidence of unsafe or unhealthy living conditions or housing instability.”
The renter or member of the renter’s household is eligible for unemployment insurance benefits or has experienced financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.
The renter’s household income is less than or equal to 80% of the Area Median Income. Priority will be given to renters with household incomes under 50% of the Area Median Income and to those who have been unemployed 90 days or longer.
Landlord agrees to provide the necessary information for payment and guarantees that the renter will not be evicted after payment.
County residents may submit applications through the WACOG’s Emergency Rental Assistance website https://www.wacog.com/ycerap/ or call the WACOG office at 928-217-7144.
Paper copies of the application are available at the following locations:
- WACOG office – 1235 S. Redondo Center Drive, Yuma
- Yuma County Administration building, 198 S. Main St., Yuma
- All Yuma County library locations
- Neighborhood Services, Yuma City Hall, 2nd Floor
- Somerton City Hall,143 N. State Ave.
- San Luis City Hall, 1090 E. Union St.
- Wellton Town Hall, 28364 Oakland Ave.