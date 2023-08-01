A federal investigation into the pay practices of a Yuma sports bar and grill has resulted in the payment of $114,996 in back wages and damages for 86 workers.
The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $57,498 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages from Wheezy’s Sports Bar and Grill, located in the Yuma Foothills.
The department also fined the operator, Tres Sisters LLC, with $14,231 in penalties for the violations.
Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found Wheezy’s, operated by Tres Sisters and owned by Maria, Yianoula and Elene Stefanakos, paid the affected workers at straight-time rates and in cash for overtime hours worked in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a DOL press release.
The Fair Labor Standards Act requires that most employees in the U.S. be paid overtime at time and one-half their regular rate of pay for hours over 40 in a workweek.
The division also reported that the employer failed to keep time or pay records of employees who worked over 40 hours in a workweek or records of any cash payments made for overtime.
In response, the company made the following statement to the Yuma Sun: “Our employees were paid. We just paid overtime in cash. We learned a valuable lesson, and everyone has been compensated twice. We are very sorry for any pain we caused any families.”
“Wheezy’s Sports Bar & Grill in Yuma violated their employees’ fundamental rights to earn overtime wages for hours over 40 in a workweek. The U.S. Department of Labor’s efforts to protect workers’ rights can have costly consequences for employers who violate the law, especially when they do so deliberately,” stated Eric Murray, director of the Wage and Hour Division District Director in Phoenix.
In fiscal year 2022, the division recovered more than $27 million in back wages for more than 22,500 people employed in the food service industry.
“Too often, our investigations in the restaurant industry find workers deprived of their fully earned wages, some by employers who misunderstand their legal obligations and in other cases, by unscrupulous employers who intentionally ignore the law,” Murray added.
Workers and employers can learn more about the Wage and Hour Division, including a search tool to find out if a worker is owed back wages collected by the division.
Anyone can call the division confidentially with questions, regardless of their native country. The department can speak with callers in more than 200 languages through the agency’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).