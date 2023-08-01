A federal investigation into the pay practices of a Yuma sports bar and grill has resulted in the payment of $114,996 in back wages and damages for 86 workers.

The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $57,498 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages from Wheezy’s Sports Bar and Grill, located in the Yuma Foothills.

