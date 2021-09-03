The four Yuma firefighters who deployed on Monday to assist putting out the Caldor Fire have been in the area of South Lake Tahoe performing structure protection and working on spot fires.
They have also been busy removing overgrown and dried out vegetation that could pose as fire hazards from neighborhoods in the vicinity.
Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert added that other than dealing with cold nights and having a slight encounter with a bear, the firefighters are healthy and in good spirits.
He didn’t have any additional details regarding the bear contact.
On Sunday, Aug. 29, the YFD received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a task force deployment to the Eldorado Forest in northern California near the Nevada border.
Preparations began immediately and at 3 a.m. Monday an engine and four YFD firefighters left Yuma to meet in Westmoreland, Calif., with the other members of the Imperial Valley Task Force.
As soon as they assembled, they began their trip to the Caldor Fire staging area.
At last report the Caldor Fire had burned over 210,259 acres – roughly 328 square miles – and is only 25 percent contained. The fire began at approximately 7 p.m. on Aug. 14th and its cause is still unknown.
Officials are reporting that as of Thursday, 622 homes, 12 commercial properties and 177 minor structures have been destroyed – but the tally is incomplete because many areas that burned are not safe for counts to be conducted.
There are currently 4,451 personnel assigned to the Caldor Fire. It isn’t expected to be contained until Monday Sept. 13th at approximately 6 p.m.
A task force, which will normally stay together throughout its deployment, consists of several firefighting apparatus with personnel and a team leader drawn from various departments.
Due to the equipment and training of the YFD’s personnel, they are usually assigned to structure protection duties in neighborhoods.
Although deployed personnel are prepared to be gone for up to two weeks, the YFD hopes they will not be needed for that long.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Firefighters from YFD also recently returned from a two-week deployment to the Monument Fire, which is also in northern California.
This is the third deployment of YFD personnel to northern California wildfires since mid-July.