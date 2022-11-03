Several individuals are potentially facing criminal charges in connection to a fight that broke out in Yuma Monday morning.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, deputies responded to the area of 4th Place and Avenue at approximately 11:16 a.m. for a report of a fight in progress involving a large group of people with shots possibly being fired.
Pavlak said Yuma police officers were the first to arrive on scene, only to find the fight had been broken up by a passerby who witnessed the assault taking place and intervened.
“The passerby observed multiple subjects assaulting a victim in the roadway,” Pavlak said. “The passerby displayed a firearm and ordered the subjects to stop the assault.”
Once on scene deputies questioned the individuals involved and learned the incident began as a domestic disturbance that had escalated to the victim being assaulted.
The victim, after being treated at the scene by paramedics, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries by a Rural metro Fire Department ambulance.
After further investigation, deputies found no evidence that a firearm had been discharged during the incident.
Assault and other domestic related charges against the individuals involved in the fight have been forwarded to the Yuma County Attorney’s Office for review for potential prosecution.
Pavlak said no charges are being pursued against the passerby who intervened.
Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.