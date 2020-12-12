Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old man on Thursday who allegedly shot another person in what is believed to have been a drug-related incident.
Lt. Sam Pavlak said that at approximately 6 p.m. deputies located and arrested Elijah Ortiz for an attempted homicide that occurred in the 200 block of S. Avenue B earlier in the day.
Ortiz has been booked into the Yuma County jail for two counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.
Pavlak said the initial incident happened at approximately 2:32 a.m., with deputies responding to the location for a report of shots being fired.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had been shot several times and multiple shell casings in the area.
Deputies later learned that the victim in the shooting went to Yuma Regional Medical Center seeking treatment for a gunshot wound..
The wound sustained by the victim in the shooting was non-life-threatening.
This case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
