The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a series of burglaries at the Desert Air Mobile Estates and the Country Life Mobile Estates in the Foothills.
On Friday, Aug. 13, at approximately 3:23 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Ocotillo Lane, in reference to two suspicious individuals who were loitering in the area.
However, by the time deputies arrived on scene, the two individuals had already left the area.
Deputies began an investigation and located evidence on scene which led to the discovery of multiple vehicle burglaries and a residential burglary had occurred in the area.
Security footage of the suspect was obtained and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects, a male and a female.
This case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
People can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
