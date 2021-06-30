Is this your pig? The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is reporting that deputies found him in the area of the 8500 block of Mojave Lane on Sunday.
According to spokesperson Tania Pavlak, members of the YCSO Livestock Unit responded to the location at about 10 a.m. for a report of a stray pig in the area.
The pig is described as a possible York Cross and appears to be in good health. It is currently being cared for by the livestock unit.
Deputies are currently searching for the pig's owner and are asking for the public's help in locating whoever the animal belongs to.
If the pig remains unclaimed, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture within seven days after this article is printed.
Anyone with information regarding this pig is asked to please contact Eric Driedger at the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427. You can also visit the website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
