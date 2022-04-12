The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has said they have found 30-year-old Serena Isabel Cadena, the person of interest in a homicide that occurred last week in the 3300 Block of West 5th Street.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said that Cadena voluntarily turned herself in at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, at which time she was questioned in the murder of 28-year-old Juan Alfredo Ruiz and released.
“She is no longer a person of interest in this case,” Pavlak said.
The investigation is still ongoing.
On Monday, April 4, at approximately 12:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5th Street location in reference to shots being fired.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive man, who has since been identified as Ruiz, with multiple gunshot wounds.
While deputies and a person who reported the shooting attempted to save Ruiz by performing CPR on him, they were unsuccessful.
Ruiz was pronounced deceased at the scene and the YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and has assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website atwww.yumacountysheriff.org [yumacountysheriff.org] to submit an anonymous tip.
