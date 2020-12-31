Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two individuals believed to have been involved in an attempted homicide early this year.
On Friday, July 24, at approximately 10:11 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of South Avenue 17E.
Upon their arrival on scene, deputies rendered first aid to an adult female who had been shot multiple times, and an adult female with a single stab wound.
Both females were later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, YCSO Investigators identified Marvin Garnica, 31, of Yuma, as a suspect.
Deputies later arrested Garnica on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Avenida Del Prado.
He has since been charged with two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault and once felony count of hindering prosecution.
On Thursday, YCSO investigators released photographs of 32-year-old Claudia Douglas of Yuma and an as yet unidentified man, calling them both persons of interest in the case.
Douglas is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 132 lbs.
Deputies are cautioning the public not to approach either of the two individuals and to call law enforcement instead.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert