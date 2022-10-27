The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is investigating an attempted murder after having received a report Tuesday evening of a gunshot victim.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the incident happened at approximately 9:48 p.m. in the 3300 Block of W. 5th Street in Yuma.
Upon their arrival, deputies located the victim, a 54-year-old male, who had an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Rural Metro Fire Department for treatment and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
He remains in stable condition.
The YCSO’s Criminal Investigations Bureau also responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
The case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.