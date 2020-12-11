Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office have launched an attempted homicide investigation after a man was shot and wounded early Thursday morning.
Lt. Sam Pavlak said the incident happened at approximately 2:32 a.m., with deputies responding to the 200 block of South Avenue A for a report of shots being fired.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had been shot several times and multiple shell casings in the area.
Deputies later learned that the victim in the shooting went to Yuma Regional Medical Center seeking treatment for a gunshot wound..
“The injury sustained by the victim was non-life-threatening,” Pavlak said.
This case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips also can be submitted on the YCSO website, www.yumacountysheriff.org.