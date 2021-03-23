The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a rash of graffiti related incidents that occurred over the weekend in several south Foothills neighborhoods.
According to Sgt. Edgar Guerra, the suspect or suspects used gold colored spray paint on multiple vehicles, causing several thousands of dollars in damage.
No suspect information is available at this time.
YCSO would like to remind the public to report any suspicious persons or activity to their local law enforcement agency.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
