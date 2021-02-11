The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in the 8200 block of S. Coconino Lane.
According to YCSO spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak, the incident happened at approximately 2:10 am, with deputies responding to the location for a report of a shooting disturbance.
The initial investigation revealed that the two victims were sitting in a vehicle parked in the area when they saw someone they did not know come out of a residence and wave an unknown object at them.
As the victims drove away, Pavlak said the unknown person shot a firearm towards them, hitting the vehicle they were in. Neither of the victims sustained any injuries.
Investigators from the sheriff’s office served a search warrant at a residence in the area, where casings were found and a firearm was seized.
The YCSO Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.