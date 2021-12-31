Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) are searching for a 33-year-old man who has been missing for the past month.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, at approximately 3:50 p.m. the YCSO received a report of a missing person.
The missing person, identified as Ryan Scott Barrett, was last contacted approximately 30 days ago by his family.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said Barrett suffers from mental illness and is no longer answering his phone.
She further stated that he was believed to be traveling to Flagstaff and stopped to camp at an unknown location somewhere in Yuma County.
“His family is from Florida,” Pavlak said. “We don’t know if he is still in the area, but his last known location was here.”
Barrett is described as being approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Repeated efforts to locate Barrett have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with any information on Barrett’s whereabouts is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
People can also go to the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
