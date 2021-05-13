Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 56-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a month.
On Saturday, April 17, at approximately 4:53 a.m. deputies received a report of a missing person.
The missing person, identified as James William Peterson, of Yuma, was last seen on Sunday, April 11.
Peterson is described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen driving a light brown 1997 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with Arizona license plate number CK04310.
“He went outside to work on the property where he lived and has not been seen again,” said YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlek.
Deputies have continued to locate Peterson since he was reported missing but have been unsuccessful in finding him.
“Investigators have had a few leads but none of them have panned out,” Pavlak said.
Anyone with any information on Peterson’s whereabouts is urged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
People can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
