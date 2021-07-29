Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are once again trying to locate the owner of a stray pig.
According to spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the sheriff’s office livestock unit received a call on Wednesday, July 21, about a loose pig in the area of Magnolia Avenue and 6th Place.
However, Animal Control officers from the Yuma Police Department were able to capture the pig, which is fully grown and in good health, and turn it over to the livestock unit.
The pig is currently under the supervision of the sheriff’s office livestock unit and if the animal remains unclaimed, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture within seven days after this article is printed.
This is the fourth incident involving a stray pig this year.
The first incident happened in January when deputies found a young pig in the 3400 block of West Columbia Avenue.
Then on Feb. 12, YPD Animal Control officers caught a potbelly pig in the 6100 block of East 43rd Lane.
Lastly, on June 30, members of the YCSO Livestock Unit found a pig, described as a possible York Cross, in the area of the 8500 block of Mojave Lane.
“We do respond to a lot of stray animal calls, so this isn’t unusual,” Pavlak said. “It is more unusual that people don’t call us to report their animals missing.”
Anyone with any information regarding this pig is asked to contact Eric Driedger at the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427. You can also visit the website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.