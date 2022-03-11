Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are hoping to reunite two stray goats with their rightful owner.
According to spokesperson Tania Pavlak, YCSO received a call at approximately 11:37 a.m. on Feb. 28 about loose goats in the roadway near Avenue C and County 18th Street.
Once on scene, deputies, with the assistance of residents in the area, were able to capture the two goats and turn them over to the YCSO Livestock Unit, where they currently remain.
The goats are described as possible Nubian dwarf goats.
Although the goats have not been claimed yet, Pavlak said the person the goats belong to may have been located.
She explained that someone recognized the goats from a post the owner made on the Nextdoor neighborhood app and left her a comment.
“The problem is the post did not have any contact information,” Pavlak said. “We are waiting for her to contact us and hope she does.”
If the goats remain unclaimed, they will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture within 7 days after this article is printed.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding these goats to please contact Eric Driedger at 928-783-4427. An anonymous tip can also be left at the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org