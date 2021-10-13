Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) are on the hunt for the suspect of an armed robbery that happened Monday night at a convenience store.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said the incident happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. at the Circle K, 3640 W. 8th St. in Yuma.
When deputies arrived on scene they learned that an unknown male suspect wearing all-black clothing entered the store, approached the clerk, and demanded money while displaying a handgun.
The suspect then fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money and a vape pen display.
Pavlak said the clerk cooperated with the demand and was uninjured.
The YCSO Criminal Investigation Bureau responded to the scene and resumed the investigation.
Surveillance footing was obtained and the YCSO is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
The case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
