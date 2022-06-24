Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) rescued three migrants in distress on Wednesday in the desert near Avenue 19E and the International Border.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, deputies were patrolling in the area when they came across a man who was dehydrated and in need of water.
The man told deputies that he had been lost in the desert for approximately three days and that he was part of a small group that had entered the country illegally.
“Unfortunately, our deputies have been encountering situations like this more frequently due to the current border crisis,” Pavlak said.
He also informed deputies that there were two individuals who were also lost and had chosen to walk in a different direction than he had.
After giving the man water, deputies then contacted Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, who took custody of him when they arrived on scene.
Deputies continued to patrol the desert area in search of the two other migrants, eventually finding them taking shelter under an ocotillo bush.
The migrants, a male and a female, were both overheated and dehydrated.
They also told deputies that they had entered the country illegally and had been walking in the desert for approximately three days before becoming lost.
Agents from the Yuma Sector’s Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) unit arrived and treated the migrants for heat exhaustion.
Afterwards they were turned over to Yuma Border patrol agents for transportation to the Yuma station for processing.
“Although our deputies do not take custody of the migrants they can help locate them and provide aid until Border Patrol agents arrive,” Pavlak said.
She explained that the desert patrols are paid for through grant funds from Operation Stonegarden, which is a program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Operation Stonegarden provides funding to state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies to enhance their capabilities to “support joint efforts to secure the United States’ borders.”
YCSO reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings, especially in remote areas of the desert and do not hesitate to call 911 to report suspicious activity.