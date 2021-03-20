A 31-year-old California man is at a Phoenix-area hospital after being found Thursday evening with a gunshot wound to the head.
According to Sgt. Edgar Guerra of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 5:54 p.m., with deputies responding to the desert near County 19th Street and Avenue E in Somerton in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived on scene they found the man, who is from the Long Beach area, unresponsive.
He was transported in critical condition to Yuma Regional Medical Center by an ambulance from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department.
The man, whose name has not been released, was later flown to a St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Guerra said that the man, prior to being shot, was with a group of friends who were target practicing.
The case remains under investigation and anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.