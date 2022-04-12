The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 63-year-old Arizona man who has been missing nearly a week.
David Lee Anderson, of Bouse, was last seen sitting outside his RV on Wednesday, April 6, near the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8242 on Highway 95.
Anderson is described as being approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 265 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
Deputies located his vehicle, RV and personal belongings at his last known location.
However, despite continuous efforts to locate him, deputies have been unable to find Anderson.
Anyone who has information on Anderson’s whereabouts are encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.