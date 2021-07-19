Deputy Administrator McGaughey tapped for Project CENTRL

Yuma County Deputy Administrator Ian McGaughey has been selected as one of 16 leaders statewide to participate in Class 30 of the Arizona Center for Rural Leadership, commonly known as Project CENTRL.
The year-long program equips and empowers leaders to meet the needs of rural Arizona, promoting healthy, vibrant and sustainable rural communities.
Prior to joining Yuma County Administration in June 2020, McGaughey served as city manager of Somerton and town manager of Clifton. He has previously served as an elected council member for a city in New York and has broad experience in the private sector, including small-business ownership, professional communications and public relations responsibilities.
McGaughey and the other 15 participants were competitively selected for the class, which held its first seminar June 4-5 at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel in Chandler.
The class will be meeting over the next 12 months and participating in nine seminars, including the Fundamentals of Leadership, Effective Communication, Emerging Trends in Rural Arizona, and Public Policy in Arizona as well as taking an international trip to Mexico and a national trip to Washington D.C.
The program culminates with a team project and presentation entitled “Make A Difference,” where class graduates address how they would help resolve and solve some of Arizona’s key issues and challenges.
Project CENTRL has trained more than 650 Arizona leaders since 1983, making a significant impact on rural Arizona as participants hold many leadership positions around the state.