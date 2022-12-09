The Arizona Department of Economic Security has partnered with Yuma County to provide emergency rental assistance to residents.
DES provides rent and utility assistance to eligible Yuma County renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Either the tenant or landlord can start a new application. DES will offer these services until funds run out.
Applicants can apply for rental and utility assistance using the online portal des.az.gov/ERAP. Applicants unable to apply online may apply by phone through the ERAP hotline at 1-833-912-0878.
Yuma County stopped receiving new applications on Oct. 27 after distributing most of its program funding. Any applications received by Yuma County prior to the closing of its portal will continue to be processed until funds run out. However, the county notes that payments are subject to funding availability and having applied does not guarantee payment.
After closing the Yuma County portal, the supervisors agreed to turn over the program over to DES. At that point, the program had a backlog of about 485 applications, and officials believed the county did not have enough funding to cover all pending applications. Consequently, the county reached out to the state to request help.
DES agreed to allow any applications that are in the system that have not received funding to be manually input into the state’s portal.
The state agency still has funding for emergency rental assistance, and the state agency agreed to open its portal to Yuma County residents.
In February 2021, the county received a federal allocation of $11.7 million as part of the COVID-19 relief package to help individuals and families suffering from the financial impacts of the pandemic.
The supervisors voted to keep the funding in the county and run a local program instead of sending the funds to DES for implementation, as some jurisdictions had done, in order to offer personalized assistance to applicants.
In March 2021, the county partnered with Western Arizona Council of Governments to launch the program that helped residents pay for past-due rent and utility bills and other housing expenses caused by the pandemic.
Renters could apply for up to $3,500 in rental and utility assistance per month for up to 15 months. Payments were issued directly to landlords and/or utility companies on behalf of renters.
The county has helped more than 1,300 households from being evicted or having their utilities disconnected. The local program paid more than $9 million to landlords and utility providers on behalf of approved tenants, “ensuring housing stability for many county residents,” the county stated in a press release.