SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 among its staff and clients have prompted the Arizona Department of Economic Security to close its office here temporarily.
The closure, which took effect Monday, came after several clients who tested positive for the coronavirus tried to visit the office, the agency said in an e-mail.
“The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) continues to practice social distancing in our offices to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the e-mail said. “Throughout the pandemic, we have encouraged clients to access DES services virtually online and by phone, while providing limited in-person services for those who do not have access to virtual options. Drop boxes are available at local offices for clients who need to submit documentation to DES.
“A number of COVID-positive clients have attempted to visit the DES office in San Luis to provide documentation of their illness, which is not needed to access any benefits provided by DES. We are working to message throughout the community that this documentation is not needed, and sick individuals should stay home in accordance with (Centers for Disease Control) and (Arizona Department of Health Services) guidance.
The agency said it would provide “virtual services only in San Luis until this messaging can be completed, and services can safely resume. While our main priority is to ensure the health and safety of our clients and staff, we will continue to provide services virtually for Arizonans in need.”
The arrival of clients infected with the coronavirus came at a time when the office was already receiving large numbers of unemployment claims filed by agricultural workers idled by the end of the harvest season.
DES is asking people to file for unemployment online at www.azui.com or by calling 1-877-600-2722.
For nutritional, cash or medical assistance, they are asked to visit www.healtherarizonaplus.gov or call 1-855-432-7587.
For child support services, they are asked to visit www.des.az.gov/dcss or call 1-800-822-4151.