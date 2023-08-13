The Arizona Department of Economic Security Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program and Low Income Household Water Assistance Program are available to support Arizona families struggling during the summer heat waves. These utility assistance programs are designed to ensure the health and safety of at-risk households in the midst of dangerous temperatures.

“No one should be at risk because they are unable to make their utility payment,” said DES Director Angie Rodgers. “In the Arizona heat, DES programs like LIHEAP and LIHWAP save lives, and we will continue to ensure low-income families are able to access these critical resources.”

