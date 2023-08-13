The Arizona Department of Economic Security Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program and Low Income Household Water Assistance Program are available to support Arizona families struggling during the summer heat waves. These utility assistance programs are designed to ensure the health and safety of at-risk households in the midst of dangerous temperatures.
“No one should be at risk because they are unable to make their utility payment,” said DES Director Angie Rodgers. “In the Arizona heat, DES programs like LIHEAP and LIHWAP save lives, and we will continue to ensure low-income families are able to access these critical resources.”
The Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded program that helps low income households pay their heating/cooling bills, minimize crises, and make energy costs more affordable through weatherization assistance (insulation installation, window shading, HVAC service, etc.). Eligible households may receive up to $1,200 once per year. Additionally, applicants may receive up to $1,000 in supplemental benefits in applicable crisis situations.
To qualify for LIHEAP, the applicant must have an income that falls within the program guidelines. Priority for service assistance is determined based on vulnerable household members. Higher priority may be granted if someone in the home is a senior citizen (60 years of age and older), a person with a disability, a veteran, or a child under six years old. For more information, please visit des.az.gov/LIHEAP.
The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program provides Arizona households with financial relief toward water and wastewater bills. Eligible households can receive up to $3,000 in water assistance. Assistance includes water service restoration, past-due debt, and future bills.
To be eligible for LIHWAP, an applicant must meet the following criteria:
Be (or a member of the household is) a U.S. citizen or qualified non-citizen
Be a resident of Arizona at the time of application (demonstrated by a water bill for services within the state of Arizona)
Have a household income at or below 60% of the state median income (for households of 8 or fewer members) OR have a household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level (for households with more than 8 members)
Have not received any other financial assistance for water services during the time period for which the applicant is seeking LIHWAP assistance
To apply for LIHEAP or LIHWAP, submit an application online through the DES Housing Stability and Utility Assistance Programs Online Portal. If unable to apply online, apply by phone to 1-866 494-1981 for LIHEAP and 1-833-453-2142 for LIHWAP.
Or download a paper application from the portal and mail it to the address on the application.