Desert Mesa Elementary School cancelled in-person learning and closed all day Monday due to necessary repairs being made on the air conditioning system. The school announced later that day that its system was running and would resume classes today.
According to a post on the school’s official Facebook account, the circumstances necessitating the closure arose in the midst of installing a new air conditioning system. Desert Mesa had been notified Monday morning by the company installing the system that there would be no air conditioning that day leading to the school’s decision to close as a safety precaution.
The final report from the school ended on a positive note, reminding parents and students that today is picture day as well as a non-uniform day. “We look forward to seeing all of our smiling Bobcats,” the post concluded.
For more updates on Desert Mesa’s happenings, visit their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YumaSD1/.
