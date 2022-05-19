Professionals interested in supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) workforce development, entrepreneurial innovation and economic growth may want to save the date. The Desert Southwest Region “Growing Our Own” Symposium series is presenting its third symposium, “Ecosystem of Innovation: Developing a Regional Plan,” this coming Tuesday, May 24.
Also known as the “brainstorm” symposium, the event is part of a four-part series of symposia that arose from a partnership involving the University of Arizona Yuma, the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, Arizona Western College, Imperial Valley College, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, the University of Arizona Center for Excellence in Desert Agriculture and the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association.
The partnership was awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Conservation Service Collaborative Multistate Grant, which aims to increase bachelor’s degree attainment as well as skilled and educated labor to support the regional workforce to bolster economic development in Imperial and Yuma Counties.
In short, the goal is to grow a STEM workforce in the region. The first two symposia in August 2021 and February 2022 encouraged the communities in and surrounding Yuma to come together to identify and address the area’s strengths and challenges as well as current and future workforce demands.
Now, this symposium and the next will provide attendees the opportunity to increase partnerships and connections by defining and developing a shared sustainable regional plan.
“The goal of Symposium III is to define a regional STEM workforce plan for Yuma and Imperial Counties,” said UArizona Regional Academic Programs Manager Tanya Hodges. “We encourage all industry managers, workforce hiring leads, and county, city, community, educational and economic development leaders to participate in this regional symposium.”
The symposium will take place Tuesday, May 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 pm at Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, located at 2030 Avenue 3E. For those unable to attend in person, virtual attendance via Zoom will be available.
Attendees will hear from a variety of leaders, including:
- Dr. Tanya Hodges, Executive Director of Business Initiatives and Grant Development, Regional Academic Programs Manager, Yuma & Imperial, The University of Arizona – Yuma
- Keisha L. Tatem, State Conservationist of Arizona, USDA/NRCS
- Carlos Suarez, State Conservationist of California, USDA/NRCS
- Doug Nicholls, City of Yuma Mayor
- Julie Engel, President and CEO, GYEDC
- Dr. Shane Burgess, Vice President for the Division of Agriculture, Life and Veterinary Sciences, and Cooperative Extension, University of Arizona
- Eric Smith, Executive Director, University of Arizona Center of Innovation
- Brian Ellerman, Founding Director, FORGE
- Walt Duflock, Vice President of Innovation, WGA
- George Frisvold, Professor, University of Arizona
- Bruce Wright, Luis E.Ramirez Thomas, Steven Spalding, and Martin Rodriguez Nunez of B Wright Consulting, LLC
To register or learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3PtWZpH.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.