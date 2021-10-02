Desert View Academy named National Blue Ribbon School

Desert View Academy has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
Desert View is one of five schools in Arizona to receive the distinction and one of 325 in the country.
The U.S. Department of Education states that “recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
Desert View Academy Principal Deb Weigel explained that the data taken into consideration for a nomination spans at least three years, meaning that a National Blue Ribbon School is not recognized on the merit of one good year.
Weigel credits the school’s character-based approach for its success as a high-performing school.
“We really believe that every child can grow, so no matter where you start, you're going to grow,” she said. “And I think that's cool because kids don't fly through the cracks. We want to make sure that every student is known, that they're held high to character and that they can be challenged in their academics no matter where they're starting out.”
As a public charter and Title I school, Desert View is open to anyone and has a high percentage of students on free and reduced lunch. Weigel explained that there are a wide variety of students from throughout the county as parents have told her that they feel the education is worth the drive.
“That really holds me accountable too,” she said. “They could go to any school in Yuma, but they've chosen to come here and I want to make sure that their kiddos are getting what they need.”
Keeping in mind the diversity of students, Weigel told the Sun that the school’s approach of meeting students where they are is a huge key to its success.
At Desert View, classroom sizes are limited with paraprofessionals known as learning coaches assisting in each class. In addition to the core reading and English language arts schedules, there are 30 minutes of “WIN” time. “What I Need” (WIN) time is an opportunity where students are set into smaller groups based on skills that they’re struggling with.
“I also think we have that growth mindset: it's OK to fail,” said Weigel. “And we're also expected to fail because that's how we're going to learn and grow. And so we look at Edison, we look at Lincoln—people that had multiple failures in their life—and what they became. [P]art of growing is helping kids understand [that] it's OK to fail, but we don't give up. We say ‘we've got grit, we don't quit.’”
Weigel will fly out to Washington D.C. in November to receive the award on behalf of the school, but she’s also excited to be receiving it as a representative of Yuma County.
“The kids are so excited about that; they want to go on the plane with me!” she shared.
While the kids won’t be able to fly with Weigel, the school plans on celebrating the recognition and students are being taught that as a Blue Ribbon School, they need to lead by example and encourage others.
“Everybody works so hard and cheers for one another, and that teamwork is how we achieved it,” she said. “But we're not just going to rest there, we're going to just keep growing and keep doing what we do and improving.”
To learn more about the National Blue Ribbon School program, visit https://nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/.