Election 2022 Arizona Attorney General

Arizona Attorney General candidates, Republican Abraham Hamadeh (right) shakes hands with Democrat Kris Mayes, prior to a televised debate on Sept. 28, 2022.

 Ross D. Franklin/ap

PHOENIX – Abe Hamadeh can’t get a do-over of his challenge to the 2022 race for attorney general because his lawyers failed to timely investigate the issues he now wants time to review, a judge ruled Monday.

And as far as Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen is concerned, it’s simply too late.

