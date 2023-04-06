rescue

Sheriff Leon Wilmot (left) presented Detention Officer Pedro Alvarez (middle) with a Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Challenge Coin on Tuesday for helping to rescue a man who was unable to get out of a canal on his own last month. Also pictured is Capt. Kelly Milner (right).

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YUMA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A detention officer from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has been recognized for his quick thinking in helping a U.S. Border Patrol agent rescue a migrant who was unable to get out of a canal.

The incident happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. on March 31, near County 13th Street and Levee Road, while officer Pedro Alvarez and his partner, officer Eduardo Rangel, were assigned to assist the Yuma Sector Border Patrol in transporting migrants as part of Operation Stonegarden.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you