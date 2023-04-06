A detention officer from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has been recognized for his quick thinking in helping a U.S. Border Patrol agent rescue a migrant who was unable to get out of a canal.
The incident happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. on March 31, near County 13th Street and Levee Road, while officer Pedro Alvarez and his partner, officer Eduardo Rangel, were assigned to assist the Yuma Sector Border Patrol in transporting migrants as part of Operation Stonegarden.
While in the area Alvarez and Rangel responded to a request to assist a Border Patrol agent who was trying unsuccessfully to get a migrant out of the canal with a large tow rope.
“The migrant was not able to keep hold of the tow rope and kept losing his grip,” Detention Officer Rangel said. “We each threw it to him several times. We were getting it out to him, he just couldn’t hold on.”
Making matter worse was that the migrant spoke neither English of Spanish so they could not communicate with him.
Wasting no time, Alvarez quickly tied the end of the tow rope into a loop creating a cowboy lariat, which he then used to lasso the man. They then pulled him out of the water.
“(Alvarez) was able to make that lasso in a matter of seconds,” Rangel said. “It was pitch black out there that night and he was able to lasso the migrant on the very first try.”
Once safely back on shore the Border Patrol agent rendered aid to the migrant until he had rested up enough for Alvarez and Rangel to transport him to Yuma Sector headquarters.
“If we had missed, we might not have had another chance,” Rangel said. “You could tell the migrant was so exhausted because after we got him out, he just laid there without moving.”
Alvarez said prior to joining the sheriff’s office he used to work in lettuce fields here in Yuma and in Salinas, which is where he learned how to use a rope.
“We happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Alvarez said.
Sheriff Leon Wilmot presented Alvarez with Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Challenge Coin on Tuesday for his selfless act of valor and true ingenuity to save a human life.
Operation Stonegarden is a federal grant program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and a component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as part of the State Homeland Security Grant Program.
The program provides funding to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to cover the cost of supporting joint efforts with federal law enforcement agencies.