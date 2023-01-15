Yuma County detention officers and legal secretaries got salary boosts after a market study revealed their salaries were below market.
The Board of Supervisors approved a salary increase of 11.56% for detention officers after the market study identified their salaries as 10.70% below market.
The Sheriff’s Office will use existing salary savings to offset the adjustment cost of $539,271.
The compensation adjustment for detention officers, senior detention officers and detention sergeants is to address market competition, internal equity and compaction, a staff report noted.
Supervisor Tony Reyes acknowledged the difficulty in retaining detention officers, who man the county jail, and the need to adjust the salaries soon.
“You need some help here keeping some of these people. They’re leaving at a rate of 23% or 22%, which is a bit lower than last year but not enough to feel comfortable,” Reyes said.
“And an attrition rate of 23.4% is not a healthy one. You’re training too many people all the time. The turnover is too much, too fast. I mean, just as soon as you get people trained and qualified, and good people, you’re losing them to other places. It’s a pain that is felt almost everywhere right now,” he added.
Sheriff Leon Wilmot noted that the market study “brought to light that it’s a pretty serious situation.” He pointed out that local law firms and the state prison in San Luis are the most direct competition.
“It’s kind of a shame that they can go to a local business here and then make a dollar less and have weekends and holidays off,” Wilmot said, adding, “Our DOs can’t telework, and I don’t know if anybody wants to take the inmates home.”
Supervisor Darren Simmons noted that “it takes a special man or woman to do the job they’re doing.”
Wilmot agreed. “You’re exactly right. It takes a special person to be able to work in that environment.”
He praised the partnership with Arizona Western College, which has a detention officer training academy that “has helped us astronomically. It’s bringing in entities from outside of the county, sending their personnel down here to get trained as well. So we’re doing everything that we can.”
Likewise, the offices of the county attorney, public defender and legal defender have been experiencing difficulties with recruiting and retaining qualified secretaries and investigators.
Consequently, the county attorney, public defender, legal defender, county administrator and Human Resources representatives met to discuss a plan of action. The county commissioned a market study, which identified that the compensation for the legal secretary, paralegal and investigator classifications were about 12% below market.
The salary adjustments for legal personnel will mean an increase to the budget of about $252,462, most of it from the general fund. The rest will be covered by transfers from set-aside funds.
The positions that received the salary adjustments include legal secretary I, II and III, lead legal secretary, legal administrative specialist, legal office supervisor, senior legal office supervisor/juvenile and executive assistant.
The positions of paralegal, lead paralegal, investigator and lead investigator also received salary adjustments.
Noting that a couple of months ago she presented information regarding problems with recruiting attorneys, Felicia Frausto, director of human resources, said, “We also are experiencing that same situation because it’s like a domino effect that has had a truly negative situation for our legal classification secretarial staff,” she said. “And so as we had the same number of attorneys who had left, we also have the same number of vacancies for the secretarial pool in the County Attorney’s Office, but it doesn’t just affect the County Attorney’s Office. It also affects the legal defender and the public defender.”
She explained that the original plan was to request the salary increases during the budget process, but because of the worsening situation, decided “it was best that we present this to you at this time.”
Reyes noted that “you’re gonna find that most positions are going to be tougher to fill just simply because people are, you know, they’re shopping around and inflation and all those other things are pushing people to ask for better salaries and better positions.”
He added that they should expect to be dealing with countywide salary issues for a while. “It’s sort of like putting the finger in the dike and holding the water there because if you take it out, it’s gonna start flooding. To me, it’s like a greyhound following a rabbit, you will never catch up. But our job here is to take a look at this as individual situations and make decisions based on that,” Reyes said.
The supervisors approved the salary adjustments unanimously, becoming effective Dec. 25.