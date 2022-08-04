Yuma is partnering with the State of Arizona and the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization to replace a deteriorating timber bridge with a new concrete structure.
The City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with the state for the replacement of the “structurally deficient” 54-year-old Avenue 7E and South Gila Canal Bridge.
According to a staff report, the bridge is deteriorating and needs to be replaced to improve safety. The report noted that the guardrails are not up to current standards, the embankment around the abutments has eroded, and the weight limits inhibit access to the south of the structure.
The administration, design and construction of the project will cost $930,000. The state, through the Off-System Bridge Program, will provide $876,990 in funding.
YMPO will provide the local match funding of $53,010 for the city’s portion of the bridge replacement, through Highway User Revenue Funds.
Should any overruns occur, the city will be responsible for the additional costs.
In other action, the council authorized a preannexation development agreement with the Barkley Limited Partnership for property located at the northwest corner of Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E.
The council also approved two agreements for the deferral of development fees and water and sewer capacity charges for three years for the Santana Units 2 and 3 subdivisions. The city will collect a $500 administrative fee for each deferral agreement.
In addition, the council approved an amendment to an ordinance adopted in 2020 that extends the time to comply with rezoning conditions.
The council on July 20 held a hearing to determine compliance with the conditions of approval for the rezoning ordinance. Alyssa Linville, assistant director planning and neighborhood services, explained that a three-acre parcel was rezoned to general commercial in 2020 based on completion of five conditions within two years.
The general commercial zoning expired because the previous owner of the parcel did not complete the conditions of approval. The previous owner had sought the rezoning for a particular use, which warranted the need for Condition 4, which called for landscaping, paved parking and access and adding adequate lighting.
The current property owner wants to move forward with the proposed rezone but does not want to develop the site. He plans to market the property for sale. Therefore, he requested that Condition 4 be addressed at the time of development. As a result, staff recommended removing this condition from the original ordinance.
Linville said that the owner is willing to complete the rest of the rezoning conditions. However, the owner asked that the time to comply with the conditions be extended from two years to three years.
No members of the public spoke during the hearing. During the council discussion, Councilman Mike Shelton asked whether the city had received any questions or comments from neighbors regarding the matter. Linville replied that the city was not required to notify neighbors of the latest action, however, the original rezoning did not draw any comments or questions.
Councilman Chris Morris asked whether removing Condition 4 would allow any permissible use on the property. Linville confirmed that it would.
The council also adopted an ordinance establishing the compensation and benefits for the presiding municipal judge from Jan. 1, 2023, and onward.
When the ordinance was first introduced last month, Mayor Doug Nicholls pointed out that the pay for the municipal judge position, an elected position, can only be changed at election time.
James Coil, the current presiding municipal judge, is running unopposed this year.
The city charter authorizes the council to establish, by ordinance, the compensation to be paid to municipal judges, including the presiding municipal judge, who must be a licensed attorney.
This newly adopted ordinance increased the previous salary by 10%, setting it at $138,908.
The city charter also indicates that compensation for the municipal judge cannot be increased or reduced after their election or during their term of office.