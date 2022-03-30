Neighbors near an Avenue 8E project wanted to be sure that the development would not include apartments.
During a Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, the developer reassured them that he plans to build only single-family homes.
The commission on Monday unanimously recommended approval of a request by Edais Engineering, made on behalf of La Vida Seca, to rezone 36.11 acres from medium density residential with a planned unit development overlay to medium density residential without the PUD overlay. The property is located at the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 36th Street.
In 2000, the property was rezoned to medium density residential, and in 2007, rezoned to add the planned unit development overlay when the plan was to create a subdivision of townhomes. However, this project did not move forward.
The applicant now wants to remove the PUD overlay with the intent of developing the property into a subdivision of 180 single-family homes.
During the meeting, Commissioner Lori Arney noted some people were under the impression that developer Najeh Edais planned a multi-family development. Richard Munguia, a city senior planner, explained that the medium density residential district could still include up to 465 multi-family units, but Edais had submitted a conceptual site plan that showed only single-family homes.
Mungia noted that a multi-family development is being built to the north and perhaps that’s where the confusion came from.
Edais reiterated that although he is allowed to build apartments, he has no plans to do so and that’s why he asked for the PUD overlay to be removed.
In a PUD, an applicant is required to provide a detailed conceptual plan to include a development schedule, statement of intentions, economic feasibility study, floor plans, pedestrian and vehicular circulation system, landscape plans, information on adjacent land areas and additional information, which must be reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council.
“The applicant has determined that the PUD overlay would be detrimental for this proposed single-family subdivision and has decided to move forward with the removal of the overlay,” a staff report stated.
Edais explained that the subdivision will include a mix of medium and high-end homes. The smallest lot size would be 6,000 square feet with a price point starting in the medium range.
Edais has sold many lots to Kammann Custom Construction, which plans to build larger high-end homes. He also invited smaller contractors to help build out the subdivision.
“We built Sierra Montana, and we feel like this is kind of an extension of that,” Bob Kammann said.
He told the commission that these homes would be similar, although probably a little smaller, to the homes in the Sierra Montana subdivision but with smaller yards due to the smaller lot sizes.
Although Kammann will build as many homes as it can in the Vida Seca subdivision, Bob Kammann noted that other semi-custom contractors are looking for land to build and are interested in buying lots in this subdivision.
Speakers during the hearing said they were pleased with the conceptual plan as presented and as long as it didn’t include condominiums or apartments.
One speaker expressed concerns with traffic, describing Avenue 8E as “horrendous” and “sometimes impossible.”
In response, Munguia pointed out that one of the conditions of approval is a traffic study at the time the developer submits the preliminary plat.
Commissioner Barbara Beam applauded Edais’ efforts to bring in a mix of single-family homes, from entry level to high end.
Commissioner Branden Freeman echoed the sentiment, noting that he’s “very excited” that multiple builders will take part in the project.
Both Beam and Freeman work in the real estate industry.