Reassured by promises of a traffic study and a street route redesigned to calm traffic, the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the preliminary plat for Santana Subdivision Units 1-4.
The commission recently considered the request for approval made by Colvin Engineering, on behalf of Santana 142 RE Holdings, which plans to divide 132 acres into 461 residential lots.
The property is located at the southeast corners of Avenue 7½E and 36th Street, near the Foothills Walmart, and is currently undeveloped. This subdivision will be developed with frontage along Avenue 7½E, and 40th Street.
The applicant is proposing to build 258 single-family homes under the Low Density Residential District and 203 single-family homes under the Medium Density Residential District. In the Low Density Residential District, the lot sizes will range from 8,070 square feet to 21,173 square feet. In the Medium Density Residential District, the lot sizes will range from 6,102 to 13,549 square feet.
With this development, the city will require a municipal improvement district for the maintenance of required landscaping. It will need to be established prior to the issuance of any residential building permits.
Initially, the city received only one comment from a citizen. In an email, Travis Mitchell said he was concerned with the flow and amount of traffic along the stretch of 40th Street “behind me, that has no sidewalks or bike lanes, and how many people (especially children) are riding bikes or walking on the pavement already ... on top of the large amount of speeding and seemingly reckless drivers.”
Richard Munguia, a city senior planner, said that over the weekend, the city received additional comments centered on traffic concerns. In response, he said the Engineering Department requested a traffic study, and after speaking with the applicant, the applicant agreed to do the study.
Commissioner Joshua Scott said he wanted to make sure that the traffic study will not just look at the volume of traffic but also the need for traffic calming, particularly on 38th Street.
“It appears to me, from Santana (Drive) into Sierra Montana, that’s almost a half mile of a straight stretch of road, and then a potential or need for a traffic signal at 36th and Avenue 8E, and if one is warranted, the timing of that improvement,” he said.
Andrew McGarvie, the city engineer manager, replied: “The short answer is yes, we will be looking at off-site improvements at 36th Street, (Avenue) 8E and possibly 8E and 32nd Street. I would also like to note that in the future there will be a connection from 40th Street to Avenue 7E, across the canal there. The city is on hook to build that portion. And then, down the road much further, there would be a crossing of the canal at 36th Street and a tie into (Avenue) 7E.”
Craig Colvin of Colvin Engineering said they had a couple of possible layouts that changed the alignment coming from 38th Street from the east. One possible layout would be a dead end, with a loop rerouting motorists “so it’s not a straight shot all the way through.”
Commissioner Greg Counts asked for the purpose of this “knuckle,” and Colvin said the goal would be to calm traffic. Motorists would have to come to a stop, instead of going straight through.
In the other case, the commissioners also unanimously approved the final plat of the Magnolia Avenue Phase Two Subdivision. Vianey Vega made the request, on behalf of Arizona Housing Development Corporation.
Plans call for dividing the 40,650-square-foot subdivision into six residential lots, ranging in size from 5,649 square feet to 9,899 square feet. The property is located at the northeast corner of Magnolia Avenue and 5th Street, with access from the latter street.
Historically, a staff report explained, the properties served as a grove for citrus production; however, in recent years the properties were cleared, remaining vacant and undeveloped. In 2018, the vacant properties were split into five resulting parcels, with one lot split into two parcels and the other lot split into three parcels. Then in 2020, three of the properties were each developed with a single-family residence. Now, with this request, the property owner is proposing to create a sixth lot.
Staff noted that the proposed subdivision meets the intent and development standards outlined within the High Density Residential District through the use of development incentives offered within the Infill Overlay District. One of the primary incentives that will be used with this subdivision is the request to reduce the minimum lot size requirement from 6,000 square feet to 5,649 square feet.
The city notified neighbors within 300 feet of the proposed development, and no one voiced any thoughts or concerns about the proposed development.
Chairman Chris Hamel commended Vega for finding a “unique way” to create a sixth lot. “It’s a unique way to get the best out of the uses that you’re trying to do there but also give homeowners a piece of property that they will still be able to use,” Hamel said.