An attorney for a developer has claimed that Yuma violated a settlement agreement by changing the timeline for construction of 40th Street, which could potentially mean that the road might not be built in time for the sale of homes in their development.
Smoketree Desert Land, one of the companies owned by the Hall Companies, requested the rezoning of nearly 30 acres at the northeast corner of Avenue 7E and 40th Street from the Agriculture District to the Medium Density Residential/Planned Unit Development District.
The rezoning would open the way for the construction of 134 townhomes as the third phase of the Desert Sky development.
As part of a rezoning request being considered by the City Council, staff had recommended a condition that “access onto 40th Street from the Desert Sky Unit No. 3 subdivision shall be provided upon the City’s completion of the construction of 40th Street, which shall occur on the City’s schedule as approved by the Yuma City Council,” as stated in Condition No. 4.
However, Will Katz, the attorney representing the Hall Companies, noted that a settlement agreement has already imposed a timeline that required the city to construct 40th Street immediately after Jan. 4, 2019. The agreement is part of a 2019 settlement in a lawsuit between the city and Avenue 6E Investments, another Hall company.
“The City of Yuma cannot amend or change that January 4, 2019 required start date for 40th Street Construction which was already approved by City Council and the federal court,” Katz said in a written objection.
“The City of Yuma has failed to design and construct 40th Street and has already breached the Settlement Agreement. Condition of Approval #4 as proposed by City Engineering further violates the Settlement Agreement. The City of Yuma is wrongfully attempting to alter the timeline for construction of 40th Street. Condition of Approval #4 attempts to rewrite or change the timeline of construction,” Katz added.
The attorney first objected to the condition at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting held Nov. 8. Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development and zoning administrator, told the commission that she had talked with city administrators “and they are tracking the timeline.”
At a Dec. 15 council meeting, when the rezoning request was presented to the council, Katz once again brought up his concerns with the condition of approval and asked that it be eliminated as the council had already agreed to a timeline of construction for 40th Street.
Mayor Doug Nicholls asked Acting Administrator Jay Simonton about the status of this project. Simonton explained that the project had been taken out of the Capital Improvement Program as the city waited “for a development like this.” The road project would now be included in the next CIP, with the design phase taking place in the next fiscal year and construction in the following year.
Katz had also expressed concerns with a traffic study requested by staff as part of the rezoning request. “There’s no need to do a new traffic study whatsoever. My client views the new imposition of a condition of an approval requiring a modified traffic study to be an obstruction and a delay that will cause actionable damages,” Katz told the commissioners.
The attorney added that the settlement agreement prohibits the city from requesting a new traffic study.
Tim Bourcier, director of planning and neighborhood services, told the commissioners that a study refresher was needed since the last traffic study had been conducted in 2005 and development plans had changed since then.
However, Bourcier clarified that the study refresher would be done in-house and staff would no longer be asking the developer to do it.
Another resident expressed concerns with the loss of agricultural land. “The site is currently used for agriculture. Why would the City rezone property that is currently in agricultural use? Agriculture is our economy. Once it is rezoned, and/or developed we will not get it back,” Laura Barron said in a written comment.
Linville told the commissioners that the developer is currently farming the land for dust control, but the land use of the property, according to the general plan, has been residential for a number of years.
“There was never the thought that this would remain agricultural for a long period of time,” Linville said.
In other action, the council unanimously approved the following items:
– An ordinance that gives the city the authority to declare privately owned trees a nuisance due to communicable disease, obstructed views or passage, or insect infestation which may require treatment or removal and replacement.
The proposed text amendment further defines the care and maintenance of city-owned trees to comply with additional requirements set by the Arbor Day Foundation as part of its Tree City USA program, which the city has participated in since 2007.
The changes would include adding definitions for damage, nuisance related to trees, parkways, public property, and the process of topping.
In addition, the proposal enhances the city code by including the maintenance of trees owned by the city for utility clearance and construction near city-owned trees.
It allows owners of land adjacent to parkways maintained by the city to plant and maintain trees in the adjacent parkway area, subject to the requirements of the proposed ordinance, including the issuance of a free encroachment permit and blue staking.
• A lease transfer from Sixteen & Four LLC to Hardknocks Limited Partnership for Parcel A2, the shops that include Jersey Mike’s located east of Sprouts at the intersection of 16th Street and 4th Avenue.
• The creation of a municipal improvement district to provide long-term maintenance for landscaping for the Desert Sands Unit No. 3 subdivision, which is located at 44th Street and 7½ E.