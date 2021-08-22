The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider seven cases on Tuesday.
Dahl, Robins and Associates, representing El Rancho Encantado, has requested five modifications from the subdivision regulations and one modification from public works standards for proposed Unit Numbers 3 through 6, which will be located at the northwest corner of Foothills Boulevard and 52nd Street.
The developer wishes to make changes related to pavement width, cul-de-sac configuration, basins, streetlights, traffic calming and sidewalks.
The applicant has also requested the review and approval of the tentative map for the proposed subdivision, which is zoned Recreational Vehicle Subdivision and consists of 384 residential lots on 91.5 acres.
In addition, the applicant has requested the rezoning from Local Commercial to Medium Density Residential of seven acres located on the southwest corner of Foothills Boulevard and 48th Street.
In another rezoning case, Francisco Galindo and House of Contractors AZ, agents for Lopez Family Trust 9-16-2019, have requested the rezoning from Suburban Site Built-5 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum of a nearly six acres located about 240 feet south of the southwest corner of Avenue 7¼ E and County 13½ Street.
Another request, made by Douglas Nicholls from Core Engineering Group, agent for the Lee C. Ott and Candace M. Ott Living Trust 03-24-2004, seeks the rezoning from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Rural Area-5 Acre Minimum of nearly 12 acres located in the vicinity of the northwest corner of County 16th Street and Avenue 4E.
In a minor amendment case, Najeh Edais, agent for Riedel Holdings, wishes to change the land use designation from Suburban Density Residential to Urban Density Residential of 5.3 acres located at the northeast corner of Fortuna Road and County 13th Street.
The final case is a request by Michael Schwitzing for a special use permit to allow an accessory dwelling unit on 10 acres zoned Rural Area-10 acre minimum, located at 17594 S. Avenue 4E.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. in Yuma. The meeting can also be viewed on the Yuma County Government Cable Channel 77.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/3jezyhbj.