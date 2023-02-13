Developer to build industrial park in Yuma

Panattoni Development plans to develop the land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E into the Yuma Industrial Park, which will include four buildings ranging from 234,000-279,000 square feet each.

 COURTESY OF COLLIERS

An industrial space developer plans to build an industrial park with more than a million square feet of space in Yuma.

Colliers International, an investment management company with operations in 63 countries, announced the partnership with industrial space developer Panattoni Development, which will develop the land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma.

