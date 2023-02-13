Developer to build industrial park in Yuma

An industrial space developer plans to build an industrial park with more than a million square feet of space in Yuma.
Colliers International, an investment management company with operations in 63 countries, announced the partnership with industrial space developer Panattoni Development, which will develop the land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma.
The initial phase of Panattoni’s Yuma Industrial Park will include four buildings ranging from 234,000-279,000 square feet each. They will feature two grade level doors, 49 rear load dock high doors and 32-foot clear height ceilings.
Panattoni Development sees an opportunity for U.S. and international companies to use Yuma as a distribution point for both the U.S. and Mexico markets.
“As a result of pandemic supply chain issues, escalating shipping expenses and tensions with China, many companies are bringing manufacturing back to North America,” said Rob Martensen, senior executive vice president with Colliers in Arizona. “This project offers companies that manufacture in Mexicali and other areas south of the U.S. border to transport goods straight to Arizona for distribution throughout the United States. Yuma provides a convenient and cost-effective distribution point for goods coming from Mexico through nearby Calexico.”
Yuma, with its location along the borders of Arizona, California and Mexico, is 25 minutes from the San Luis Port of Entry to Mexico and a 3.5-hour drive to Tijuana involving travel limited to Arizona and Mexico roads.
Additionally, Yuma is located within a four-hour drive of the Inland Empire for businesses looking for the available rent “relief” and labor associated with southwest Arizona. The Inland Empire refers to the region east of Los Angeles County in Southern California, including the urban and metropolitan area centered around the cities of Riverside and San Bernardino.
Colliers also noted that Yuma offers a unique market of “abundant labor,” including both Yuma and Mexico residents who live just over the border. And the city also offers “much lower” taxes for companies, relative to other distribution cities, the company said.
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. has been working with Colliers and Panattoni to bring this project to Yuma. Julie Engel, president and CEO of GYEDC, explained why this new industrial space is so important to Yuma.
“This is incredibly important due to the lack of available building options for industrial users interested in our region. Very few companies are building their own facilities and prefer to rent a building. We see this first hand every day by the amount of speculative building that is taking place in Maricopa County. The buildings aren’t completely built and they are fully leased,” Engel said.
“Having available industrial space will allow us to compete for projects we’ve been unable to pursue due to our lack of industrial space,” she added.
Greg LaVann, GYEDC senior vice president, pointed out how speculative industrial space is good business for Yuma.
“We are extremely excited to work with Panattoni Development and Colliers International. Over 80% of our business attraction leads are seeking existing building space in excess of 50,000 square feet. The majority of industrial companies do not want to carry the expense of real estate on their balance sheet,” LaVann said.
“New space requirements for manufacturing, logistics and food processing expect higher ceiling heights, wider column spacing and efficient cooling systems,” he added.
Currently, the Greater Yuma region only has one building that can meet those demands. To be competitive with other markets, LaVann explained, Yuma has to offer quality industrial inventory that allows a user to enter the local market without the burden of making a large capital investment in addition to workforce and equipment.
“The presence of an international commercial brokerage firm and renowned development company brings a large network of clients and attention to our region. We have begun to aggressively market this dynamic partnership to domestic and international companies,” LaVann noted.
GYEDC worked closely with former Yuma developer Jerry LoCoco, who is now Colliers’ vice president of Arizona industrial properties. “Yuma is my hometown and always near and dear to our family,” LoCoco told the Yuma Sun.
As for the project, LoCoco said, “Labor, Logistics, close proximity to major markets in the U.S. and Mexico alone support the Yuma County and region value proposition for industrial real estate.
“But even more than that, at a human level, I am honored to play a role to expand opportunity in a region that is a melting pot of cultures and embodies the essence of what it means to seek and obtain the American Dream,” LoCoco added.