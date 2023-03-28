Two developers are asking the Yuma City Council to rezone property from agriculture to commercial, one for a travel center on Avenue 3E and another for a mini-storage facility on Avenue B.
The proposed ordinances were introduced March 15, and the council will likely make a decision at the April 5 meeting.
In the first case, Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Yuma Real Estate, has asked for the rezoning of 20 acres from agriculture to general commercial with an aesthetic overlay for the property located at the northeast corner of East North Frontage Road and South Avenue 3E.
Since the property is located at a Gateway Interchange as identified in the city’s general plan, the aesthetic overlay will be attached to the rezoning, calling for a review of the exterior appearance by the Design and Historic Review Commission.
The developer wants to build a travel center. If the rezoning is approved, the developer will also need to secure a conditional use permit since the business would have fuel sales, drive-thru lanes and a convenience store.
As part of the permit review, the developer would submit a site plan that includes information on circulation, access points, drive aisles and building placement.
On Feb. 13, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval of this rezoning. No public speakers addressed the request at the commission hearing.
During the commission meeting, staff clarified that this case is different from the proposed Maverik fuel station and convenience store to be constructed at the southwest corner of Interstate 8 and Gila Ridge Road, next to the Love’s Travel Center. The commission previously approved a conditional use permit for a quick-serve restaurant drive-thru and fuel sales at the future Maverik.
In the second case, Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Maha LLC, is requesting the rezoning of .88 acres from agriculture to limited commercial for the property located at 2774 S. Avenue B.
The developer intends to build a mini-storage facility on the property, which was recently annexed into the city. Limited commercial zoning allows other commercial uses such as storage facilities, medical offices and labs, retail sales of goods, repair shops and services, restaurants, grocery stores and miscellaneous services.
In addition, staff noted, the request to rezone the property from the agriculture to the limited commercial is in conformance with the city’s general plan.
The development of a mini-storage will also require a conditional use permit. Some of the development standards for a storage facility include having an enclosed building, proper screening by a minimum six-foot high solid wall or fence, paved loading and unloading areas, access and parking.
On Feb. 13, the Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the rezoning request. At this hearing, no members of the public asked to comment on the request.