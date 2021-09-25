The “devious licks” challenge on TikTok has led to several incidents of vandalism on the Yuma Union High School District campuses.
The social media challenge encourages students to steal school property such as soap dispensers, fire extinguishers and sinks, according to a report from USA Today. In Yuma County, the district has been requesting that parents speak with their children about the challenge.
On a Facebook post from YUHSD about the challenge, parents can be seen expressing frustration about students breaking urinals, stealing soap dispensers, ripping off toilet lids and urinating “all over” the restrooms.
Eric Patten, chief communications officer for the district, said, “We have been encountering situations similar to what is described on multiple campuses. It’s discouraging and something that has been addressed with parents and students from our admin teams. Obviously, each situation is handled on a case-by-case basis. However, the discipline has ranged from a Class 1 or a Class 2 violation as documented in our student handbook. In many cases, the TikTok challenge has resulted in theft or damage, which in those instances is usually a Class 1 violation or long-term suspension. Again, it’s important to note that each incident is taken case-by-case.”
Per the student handbook, a Class 1 violation can result in the recommendation for a suspension for the remainder of the semester or longer or even expulsion. A second offense would result in expulsion. A Class 2 violation would result in a suspension for five to nine days but a second offense would result in the same consequences as a Class 2 violation.
Patten also shared that while police involvement has not been necessary, “it wouldn’t be out of the question, depending on the offense.”
“The devious licks trend has a serious impact on people far beyond a social media post for clout,” said Patten. “The unnecessary damage to campus means that people, like our tireless facilities and maintenance staff, are pulled away from other duties for repairs. It also means that there is a fiscal cost in replacing or repairing items. And, most importantly, there are real consequences for the student or students involved. We have strongly encouraged parents to talk to their children because a needless act of destruction or vandalism is wholly not worth a long-term suspension.”
