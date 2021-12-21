The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday that it will use border security funding allocated by Congress to allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection to erect barriers to close “small” gaps along some sections of the border wall that were left open when construction was ended in January.
Citing the measures are necessary to mitigate safety concerns, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the new clean-up and construction projects will take place within the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma, Tucson, San Diego, El Centro and San Diego sectors.
Work in the Yuma Sector will include adding missing rescue gates, addressing incomplete foundations, and connecting power to gates that are already hung but currently inoperable.
Rescue gates provide Border Patrol agents and other first responders access to irrigation canals in emergency situations where the water is fast-moving and extremely dangerous.
The reason these emergency rescue gates are inoperable is because they are either missing hardware or have been welded shut.
Work at sites in other sectors will include installing draining to prevent flooding, mitigating soil erosion, completing roads used by Border Patrol agents, removing equipment storage sites, and discarding unused material.
The overall cost for the projects has not yet been determined.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which had previously been tasked to build the wall, will also be terminating all of its construction contracts so the DHS can assume control of the unfinished sites.
While Mayorkas characterized the work as a matter of safety and environmental upgrades, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly said it is necessary to stem the tide of illegal migrants who continue to arrive at the U.S./Mexico border in record numbers.
“(Monday’s) announcement is a good step forward, but we still need smart border security that meets Arizona’s unique needs while ensuring a secure border, orderly and humane response to this border crisis,” Kelly wrote in a statement he issued following the DHS’ announcement.
Last week, Kelly called on the Biden administration to close some gaps in border fencing in Yuma and along the Arizona-Mexico border where Border Patrol agents continue to encounter large groups of migrants.
Homeland Security has also stated that it planned to reassign 110 agents to the area.
Kelly, earlier this year, also raised issues with the DHS about the concerns he had with the conditions at other sites within the state where border wall construction was halted.
U.S. Congressman Raúl Grijalva, of Arizona, also issued a statement following the DHS announcement to continue construction of barrier projects, saying the Biden administration must use the funds to remove divisive barriers that have damaged the environment and pursue humane border policies.
“I continue to urge the Biden Administration to meaningfully engage with local stakeholders on mitigating and repairing the environmental harm caused by construction, cancel all remaining contracts, remove troops and military equipment from the border, and rescind the harmful REAL ID Act waiver of 2005 that has facilitated this destruction,” he wrote.
The Real ID Act is federal legislation that requires applicants to prove their identity and legal status in the country before being issued state driver licenses or identification cards that can be accepted by the federal government.
