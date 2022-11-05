test officer

Those who walk by Diep Ho’s office will notice a collection of caps. Those represent just a fraction of the tests he’s taken part in. And although he’s pretty much a living legend in the YPG testing world, Ho stays focused on the mission to support the warfighter.

 Photo by ANA HENDERSON/U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUND

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Yuma Test Center (YTC) is composed of individuals who are passionate and dedicated to their work testing equipment for the warfighters. They each have a story of how they’ve made an impact, yet there are only a few who have created a legacy with their ingenuity in testing.

Diep Ho is an artillery test lead in the Munitions and Weapons Division and has had a hand in many high-profile artillery tests over the last four-decades at YTC including the Excalibur and the Extended Range Cannon Artillery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you