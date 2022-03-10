For 19 years, Dining with the Dead has acquainted the public with colorful characters of Yuma’s past, as portrayed by historical re-enactors.
On Saturday March 19, the event will give them a literal taste of the past.
The dinner catered as part of the get-together with re-enactors at Yuma’s Pioneer Cemetery will feature recipes that would have been savored back in the late 19th Century and early 20th Century.
As caterers for this year’s Dining with the Dead, Clyde Gill and his family will prepare grilled chicken and vegetable dishes handed down by his great-grandmother, who lived in Yuma from the 1870s until about the time of statehood in 1912.
Dining with the Dead, a fund-raiser hosted by the Yuma Historical Society as a fund-raiser to refurbish the historic Molina building in downtown Yuma, is marking its 20th year this year.
From 4 to 8 p.m. historical re-enactors portraying famous Yumans from the 1880s through the 1910s will perform for visitors at various places along a paved walkway through the historic cemetery at 1st Avenue and 13th Street.
“We’re going to have Jose Maria Redondo, and A.T. Pancrazi is going to make his first appearance,” said Betsy Gottsponer, a member of the historical society and organizer of Dining with the Dead.
In the late 1800s, Redondo was an entrepreneur in Yuma and mayor of Yuma, and as a member of the Arizona Territorial Legislature, he was instrumental in bringing the Territorial Prison to Yuma. Pancrazi immigrated to the United States from the Mediterranean island of Corsica in 1889 at age 12, and in 1923 founded the real estate brokerage in Yuma that still bears his name.
Mike Erfert, today public information officer for the Yuma Fire Department, is slated to play the part of Yuma’s first fire chief, wearing a firefighting uniform from that era.
“He’s going to talk about how we burned up the town, and how we needed to have a fire department back then,” Gottsponer said.
Re-enactors will also talk about mining in the area in the late 1800s, she added.
“We have people who are going to show how mining was done. We did have something of a gold run in Yuma in the 1880s.”
Gottsponer added that the mining re-enactor will also discuss Yuma’s first dentist, John Paul Yemen, who, among other patients, cared for miners who had “notoriously bad teeth.”
“He would ride out to the mine and he would do their fillings, and they would pay him in gold.”
Another re-enactor will talk about how Yumans maintained cleanliness in homes with hard-packed dirt floors.
In past years, guides for Dining with the Dead would take visitors from grave to grave in the cemetery as part of their presentations about Yuma’s famous early residents. But as the ground in the cemetery became unstable in places, re-enactors began doing their performances from the bed of a horse-drawn wagon from the 1800s.
This year, for the first time, the public will be led along a paved, wheelchair-accessible path to various stations where the re-enactors, assuming the guise of early Yumans, will talk about what life was like here in the old days.
Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., so visitors have the option of eating and then taking the tour or vice versa, Gottsponer.
Gill, whose catering firm is Gill Family Farms, will serve grill chicken paired with a roux gravy flavored with lime and lemon juice and cilantro, plus squash with sauteed red onions, and a salad prepared with greens that would have grown in the area in early 20th century.
The recipes, he said, have been passed down from his great-grandmother on his mother’s side, to his grandmother, to his mother and on to him.
“I tweak them a little but they are basically the same ones.”
Gill is making his first appearance as caterer for Dining with the Dead. Also the owner of Desert Towing & Repair, he previously did the cooking for large gatherings of his church or for charitable events. But when a winter visitor asked him to cook for a Good Sam breakfast expected to draw 1,400, he realized he had the opportunity for a side business.
“You’ll never get canned beans from me, “Gill said. “If we can’t do it the right way, we won’t do it.”
His philosophy about cooking from scratch are in keeping with the desire of organizers of this year’s Dining with the Dead to offer visitors a taste of late 19th and early 20th century culinary arts.
“This was all stuff served in early Yuma – for special occasions, maybe not for every day,” Gottsponer said.
Gottsponer said she got the idea for Dining with the Dead from a genealogist friend on the East Coast, where box lunches were served at a cemetery in a similar event.
“I said, ‘Box lunches in Yuma would be ridiculous. We’re going to do a western barbecue.’”
Over the years, Dining of the Dead served as a fund-raiser for Yuma’s genealogical society and was taken over by the Colorado River Riders to raise money for Saddles for Joy. Since then the Yuma County Historical Society has organized it each year.
Dining with the Dead typically takes place in late January, but concerns about COVID-19 prompted organizers to postpone this year’s event until this month.
Tickets for this year’s event are $30 for the dinner and tour and must be purchased by Thursday March 17.
Tickets can be purchased at the Visit Yuma Information Center, 264 S. Main St.; Foothills Trading Post, 12585 S. Frontage Road, and FTS Auto Center, 1701 Arizona Ave.
For more information, call Gottsponer at 928-446-2892.