Antelope Union High School District’s summer food program is widening its culinary repertoire with dinner meals, coming to the district’s grab-and-go menu this week.
Beginning Monday, any child under age 18 can pick up breakfast, lunch and dinner to-go at one of the district’s distribution sites. These will continue to be served every Monday and Wednesday through Aug. 28, unless Gov. Doug Ducey and/or Antelope administration “advises that the COVID-19 virus outbreak remains a threat to the community,” a Facebook post by the district said.
According to Superintendent Greg Copeland, the dinners have been made possible through the acquisition of a $16,000 grant from the Arizona Food Bank Network
“Our food service manager has been working diligently to maximize what we can do in the community and for our students as far as their nutritional needs,” he said.
Antelope has served grab-and-go meals in East County since March 17, remaining a constant through school closures and the ensuing summer months and averaging between 180 and 200 participants each distribution day. By the end of June, the district’s food services manager Robin Rinehart said over 26,000 meals had been served.
“The need is there, the numbers alone tell you the need is there,” said Rinehart. “People are still coming to get the food, so that tells you that people do have a need. Our community is very rural, and I don’t know that our families have all the same resources as they do in Yuma, where they’re closer to where they can get food. Food costs are going up high and availability has been so bad, I just feel like our community needs the help.”
According to Rinehart, families can expect to see things like chicken alfredo with garlic toast and a side salad, chicken-bacon-ranch sandwiches and homemade beef burritos with refried beans and Spanish rice on the dinner menu.
“We’re trying to make stuff that’s a substantial meal – good, solid, home cooking kind of meals,” Rinehart said.
Parents of children who have special dietary needs are encouraged to contact Rinehart at (928) 785-3344, extension 4409
Aside from hearty dinners, Rinehart said the grant funding is also meant to help her department cover utility costs and pay its staff – who have been the sole reason Antelope’s food service program has happened at all, Rinehart said.
“People have said to me, ‘You’re a superwoman, doing these dinners,’” she said. “I’m not the superwoman, I just have a very wonderful staff that will help wherever they need to help. And it hasn’t just been my staff making these meals all this time. Our teachers who aren’t working and our teachers aides and the custodians – anybody who’s got some time, they come in and they help us. Our staff has just been tremendous. Tremendous.”
And if school isn’t back in session on Sept. 8 as Antelope plans, Rinehart said the grab-and-go program is expected to continue.
“Our school is committed to the community,” she said. “If the governor comes back on and shuts the schools down for a few more weeks, we’ll just continue to do whatever we have to do. If the ADE (Arizona Department of Education) and the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) continue to let us do the summer food program, we’ll just keep going.”
MEAL PICK-UP SITES
10:30-11:00 a.m. – Centro Familiar Cristiano, Tacna
11:00-11:15 a.m. – Citrus City bus stop
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Antelope Union High School
11:40-11:55 a.m. – Wellton Irrigation District bus stop
12:00-12:15 p.m. – Wellton Post Office bus stop
12:20-12:30 p.m. – Arizona Western College Wellton Learning Center