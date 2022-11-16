With the selection of “Native Gardens” as the Yuma Art Center’s 2023 dinner theater production, auditions start today and run through Friday.
Written by Karen Zacharias, “Native Gardens” will run Feb. 9-12 and Feb. 16-18, at the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St. Tickets will go on sale later in November. The popular dinner theater series frequently sells out its performances.
The cast will feature two women and two men, plus a few additional extras. Those interested can start by filling out an audition form online at Audition Forms-Native Gardens. Walk-ins are welcome; however, filling out the form in advance is highly recommended.
Those interested in auditioning and being part of the cast must be available for evening rehearsals on weekdays November through February.
Auditions will be at the Historic Yuma Theatre during the following evenings:
- 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16
- 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17
- 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18
The play centers on Pablo and Tania, who aim to realize the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. A disagreement over a longstanding fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.
Yuma native Daniela Ayala, selected as the 2023 Dinner Theater Fellowship recipient, will direct. She has directed with Arizona Western College and community theater. Her credits include “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Cagebirds,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and “Real Women Have Curves,” plus “Freaky Friday” and “The Addams Family” in Tucson.
“All of us at the Yuma Art Center are excited to work with a new-to-us director for this upcoming production and to fulfill the intended purpose of the Art Center fellowship, which is to provide new opportunities for thespians in our community,” said Lillian Jacobs, technical production supervisor. “Over the years, Yuma has proved to be full of talented artists from all backgrounds and I am eager to see what they do with this production. I love that Daniela left Yuma and worked outside of the community gaining experience and skills to then bring that back home to share with all of us.”
The production will offer an opportunity for collaboration with other local community organizations such as the Native Plant Society of Yuma and local gardening clubs.
“Theater is collaborative and has a way of bringing people together from all walks of life-a large part of this story’s appeal. I am excited to see this production reflected in the dinner, décor, and of course our signature cocktails,” Jacons said.
Tickets will go on sale in late November at $35 each, with the exact date to be announced later. Each admission includes dinner, salad, dessert and a live theater performance inside the Art Center galleries. Adult beverages will be for sale. Dinner is pre-selected at the time of ticket purchase, with catering provided by the Yuma Civic Center.
Tickets will be available for purchase in person at the Yuma Art Center, Yuma Civic Center, Parks and Recreation office in City Hall. Purchase them online at www.yumashowtickets.com or by phone at 928-373-5202.