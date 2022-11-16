With the selection of “Native Gardens” as the Yuma Art Center’s 2023 dinner theater production, auditions start today and run through Friday.

Written by Karen Zacharias, “Native Gardens” will run Feb. 9-12 and Feb. 16-18, at the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St. Tickets will go on sale later in November. The popular dinner theater series frequently sells out its performances.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you