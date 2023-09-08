The Yuma County Health Department reported a 170% increase in COVID-19 cases so far this month.
A report circulating on social media falsely indicated thousands of new cases in Yuma County. Supervisor Tony Reyes has gotten calls from citizens concerned that “COVID is coming back,” along with a mask mandate.
“I think I had someone in my office say that it’s on TikTok, you know, there were thousands of new cases in Yuma, and I said, there’s no thousands of new cases in Yuma,” Reyes said.
“We’re seeing higher-than-normal numbers,” but certainly not to that extreme, Diana Gomez, director of public health, told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.
The Health Department reported 96 lab-confirmed cases last month and 256 cases so far in September. These figures reflect only lab-confirmed cases, not at-home tests.
“Definitely on the increase, and I expect that to be higher, because we’re not even done with the month,” Gomez noted.
She explained the reasons for the increase. “That’s because we are congregating. We’re living our best lives, right? We’re enjoying the outdoors. We’re back in school,” she said.
Reyes said he wanted the community to know that the Health Department keeps a close eye on the number of cases, “and if there’s cause for concern, really cause for concern, there will be notices going out, notices telling you what to do. We’re not at this point right now. We’re watching it. It’s not as serious as some people are making it out to be.”
“The point is to raise awareness, certainly not panic,” Gomez said. “And we’re here to give people information so they can make the best choices and keep their family healthy. And so that looks different to different people, depending on their health status, if they live with an elderly relative, or whatever the issue is.”
The good news is that the number of deaths is still low. “We are having much fewer deaths, a significantly lower number of deaths.”
Gomez expects the number of infections to continue climbing “because people are getting tested and they have that level of awareness.”
If COVID numbers grow dramatically, the Health Department will let the public know. “Right now, it’s the same: have that awareness, get tested. We still have those free tests at the library,” she noted.
Another reason for the increase is that the new variant of omicron, called eris, circulates “really quickly,” Gomez explained.
“Every time this virus mutates, it becomes more effective at invading the immunity. And so what happens is, whether you’ve gotten vaccine immunity, or you’ve gotten sick and recovered and you have infection-acquired immunity, every time it mutates, the configuration is different. So the virus becomes more effective at spreading,” she said.
“If you’ve gotten any iteration of the virus before, this is new so you can get infected with a version and get reinfected.”
With the latest variant, symptoms come on right away, between one to two days after exposure.
The goal is still not to overwhelm the healthcare system. The hospitalization rates have remained fairly low, with about four or five cases this week. Those who end up hospitalized are the “extreme” cases.
“We tell people you know your symptoms. Don’t wait. If you start experiencing severity with breathing, please seek treatment early. Don’t try to rough it out at home, which is what a lot of people tend to do,” Gomez said.
She expects a new booster shot to come out at the end of September that will incorporate the new variants.
In the meantime, residents, especially those who have compromised immune systems, should be careful.
“We should be vigilant all the time. I think that the assumption that we’re done with COVID is a wrong assumption. We’re not done. COVID isn’t done with us … We’re going to have to live with it. People need to understand and take care of themselves,” Reyes said.
“If things get a little hairy, we’ll let you know,” he added.