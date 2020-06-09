Director offers his movie for showing at drive-in this weekend

Hearing news of Yuma’s efforts to provide drive-in movies reaching a snag with securing screening rights, one writer/director connected to the city through a local radio show has stepped forward to offer his own film.
The city’s drive-in at Desert Sun Stadium will feature Michael Damian’s “High Strung Free Dance” by special arrangement this Friday night and Saturday night. Show times will be after sundown each night, likely after 8:30 p.m.
The arrangement includes a donation to Yuma Community Food Bank. The city has agreed to screen the movie at the normal drive-in fee of $5 per carload; however, patrons are asked to also bring non-perishable food items to donate to the food bank. The city will then deliver the donations and cut a proceeds donation check back to the food bank.
Shara Whitehead, president and CEO of the food bank, expressed her appreciation for the donations. “The hashtag ‘Yuma Strong’ demonstrates exactly how we are as a community, kind and giving no matter the cause. Thank you to Michael Damian, Russ Clark and the City of Yuma,” she said.
Tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. today (Tuesday, June 9). They are purchasable in advance only through www.yumashowtickets.com and are limited to 140 vehicles per show. No admissions will be sold on site, and no refunds or exchanges are accepted.
“High Strung Free Dance,” rated PG, debuted in theaters in 2019. It stars Thomas Doherty, Harry Jarvis, Juliet Doherty, and Jane Seymour. The story centers around a young choreographer casting a contemporary dancer and an innovative pianist in New York’s most anticipated new Broadway show, according to IMDB. Rivalry, romance and determination fuel the events leading up to the show’s opening, posing the question, how much are these talented artists willing to risk for love?
“Dream big and dance free; well, that’s true, but I would say if you truly want something in life, with enough hard work and perseverance, you have a shot at achieving it,” Damian said.
Emmy award winner Tyce Diorio provides the choreography, which won praise from audiences and critics alike.
Damian’s involvement came after being approached by Russ Clark, weekday morning show host of KBLU radio in Yuma. Clark stepped forward after learning that previous city drive-in show schedules had been delayed due to studios pulling back screening rights. COVID-19 public health measures caused local movie theaters to close, and the city found a way to make the drive-in shows happen after a local petition circulated, indicating the community’s interest.
After being introduced through mutual friends, Clark interviewed Damian on his radio show. The host explained the director’s connection to Yuma. “He played a gig in Yuma in 1975 as a kid in a family band,” Clark said. “The show he played was on the marine base. He said his family was like the Partridge Family, including the bus.”
Clark also noted that Damian liked the idea of helping the food bank. “He likes the idea of giving back,” he added.