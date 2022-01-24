Speed may have been a factor in a collision Saturday night in which one person was critically injured, according to the Yuma Police Department.
The crash happened at Avenue B and 3rd Street. According to YPD Lt. Anthony Legros, officers responded to the location at approximately 9:46 p.m.
The initial investigation revealed that a 39-year-old male riding a black KTM dirt bike was traveling westbound on 3rd Street and failed to stop at the stop sign.
At the same time, a 43-year-old male was driving a gray 2011 Toyota Corolla northbound on Avenue B.
During the ensuing collision, the Corolla struck the dirt bike, causing the rider to be thrown onto the roadway.
The rider of the dirt bike suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and then flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in critical condition.
The driver and passenger in the Toyota Corolla were not injured.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
