The 38-year-old man who was riding a dirt bike when he was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision late last month has died.
Yuma police have identified the man as Jesus Martinez. He passed away at a Phoenix-area hospital on Monday, January 31.
The crash happened at about 9:46 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, with Yuma police officers responding to Avenue B and 3rd Street for a report of an injury collision.
The initial investigation revealed that Martinez, who was riding a black KTM dirt bike, was traveling westbound on 3rd Street and failed to stop at the stop sign.
At the same time, a 43-year-old male was driving a gray 2011 Toyota Corolla northbound on Avenue B.
During the ensuing collision, the Corolla struck the dirt bike, causing the rider to be thrown onto the roadway.
Martinez suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and then flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in critical condition.
The driver and passenger in the Toyota Corolla were not injured.
While the case is still under investigation Yuma police believe speed may have been a factor.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
