The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will hold a special session on Monday to review and discuss options for replacing the Administrative Annex facility at 197 S. Main St.
The discussion is a follow up to the March 15 meeting, when Yuma County Facilities Management and BWS Architects presented four options. They also presented information on a possible new facility at 2725 S. Avenue B for Facilities Management, Information Technology and Public Fiduciary.
Additionally, DLR Group Architects provided an overview of facility needs for the Health Department .
View the full agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/rf4y3ktp.
Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
Public comment emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting and read aloud during the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium located at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.