Somerton High School is beginning to take shape, at least conceptually, as the Yuma Union High School District governing board voted Wednesday to award a design contract to DLR Group in the amount of $223,573 to launch the first 5% of the design programming needed to procure building permits and phase into construction once state funding is obtained.
Over the next four months, according to DLR Group senior architect Carmen Wyckoff, the agency will “plan, listen, explore and conceptualize,” taking care to hear feedback from prospective students currently attending Kofa and San Luis High Schools and district teachers on “what they face and what could make their lives better at Somerton.”
“Rather than rushing once we get funding, we have a little time to do this first five percent, spread out over four months,” Wyckoff said. “Because as you know...it’s a really big deal to start a new high school, and there’s a lot more to think about when thinking about the future than the simple rebuild of a classroom. We want to make sure Somerton’s new high school has the best of everything across the country, and bring that in and customize it.”
This development phase is intended to not only address current needs but needs anticipated over the next 30 to 40 years, such as new growth and spacing.
“We want to plan it out so that we have a roadmap, and then when you get funding, you can take and figure out how much of that roadmap fits with the funding,” Wyckoff said. “So you have a gameplan from now for the foreseeable future.”
And as the City of Somerton is preparing to move forward with its Cesar Chavez Avenue improvement project, it’s advantageous for the high school’s design team to mobilize now to coordinate with the city on particulars like driveways and utilities so that these things will not need to be altered when construction of the school commences.
“We’ve got a really great site, and it’s really ready to move forward,” said Bill Lukehart, principal project director for Arcadis, who is also a key partner in the project.
Ultimately, funding for the project will be determined by the Arizona School Facilities Board (SFB)’s 40-day count of the district’s average daily membership, which guides the SFB’s recommendation for the state Legislature to approve and budget for the project in Fiscal Year 2021.
“That’s a big funding trigger event,” said Lukehart. “Last year, as you know, Gina (Thompson, district superintendent) reported that the district was not successful in getting the SFB to make the recommendation. There was a lot of discussion and effort there, and we’re hoping for better results this year. The perfect scenario is the SFB acknowledges the need of the project and makes a recommendation to (the) legislature to fund it. Those are hugely important funding pieces of the puzzle.”
With the state’s current laws for counting attendance and recent school closures paired with the uncertainty of what the upcoming school year may look like as far as on-campus versus distance learning goes, it’s not yet clear whether those counting formulas will be adjusted to reflect the changes that may arise.
“We are hopeful that when the Legislature gets a new special session there’s a look (at that),” said Thompson. “There’s definitely been a cry for hold harmless and flexibility in taking attendance as well as the funding model. And with that, of course, there are different ideas coming to the legislative body out of Arizona Department of Education’s task force work and the State Board of Education — everybody’s working at looking at different models. But at the end of the day, it will depend on the vote and what the Legislature approves, should they go into and exit their special session with a vote.”
Following the 40-day count, SFB recommendation and legislative approval for state funding, the district will then need to establish an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Somerton to address synergies like the sharing of athletic fields, stormwater management, lighting and parking. The district and city will also need to establish an infrastructure development agreement, which will outline the City of Somerton’s requirements for obtaining a building permit and, in turn, what YUHSD is required to provide in order to secure that permit and begin the project.
According to Lukehart, this agreement also includes “some of the core things that have to be addressed in order to budget and design, construct, open and operate” the school, such as impact fees established by Somerton’s city council, improvement of County 15-½ Street and progression of the city’s wastewater master plan.
Once all these things are in motion, the goal, according to Wyckoff, is to pick the conversation back up in September; by then, DLR Group will have design progress to report, and the district should have a clearer idea of what average daily membership and, as a result, funding will look like in order to begin aligning the project’s roadmap with the anticipated funding.
These plans, as well as the project’s 8-month “look-ahead schedule,” can be viewed beginning at minute 13:00 of the YUHSD governing board’s June meeting at facebook.com/YUHSD70.